Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) PT Raised to €110.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from €105.00 ($106.06) to €110.00 ($111.11) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SNY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Sanofi from €90.00 ($90.91) to €105.00 ($106.06) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sanofi from €118.00 ($119.19) to €119.00 ($120.20) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sanofi from €80.00 ($80.81) to €85.00 ($85.86) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sanofi from €110.00 ($111.11) to €112.00 ($113.13) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Sanofi from €121.00 ($122.22) to €127.00 ($128.28) in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.67.

SNY opened at $49.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average of $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 17.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 7.5% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 475,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 27.2% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

