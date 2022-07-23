SafeMoon Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last week, SafeMoon has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and $25,026.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00016004 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032311 BTC.

About SafeMoon

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SafeMoon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

