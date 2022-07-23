Safe Haven Trading Up 4% This Week (SHA)

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $2.62 million and $66,057.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe Haven Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io.

Safe Haven Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

