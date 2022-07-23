S.Finance (SFG) Price Up 5.8% This Week

S.Finance (SFG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last seven days, S.Finance has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One S.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0746 or 0.00000327 BTC on major exchanges. S.Finance has a total market cap of $6,335.74 and $126,700.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,787.85 or 0.99944721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

S.Finance Coin Profile

S.Finance (CRYPTO:SFG) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx. S.Finance’s official website is s.finance.

Buying and Selling S.Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy S.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

