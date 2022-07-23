Round Table Services LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $117.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.74.

