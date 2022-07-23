Round Table Services LLC Has $9.17 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Round Table Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

IWB stock opened at $217.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.42. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $199.56 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

