Round Table Services LLC Has $759,000 Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 247.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2,232.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $65.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.87.

