Round Table Services LLC Has $60.83 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Round Table Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 10.2% of Round Table Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $60,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after buying an additional 3,003,860 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,020,759,000.

IVV stock opened at $397.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $392.30 and its 200-day moving average is $423.99. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

