Round Table Services LLC Has $438,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Round Table Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,483,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,790,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,970,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,527.3% during the 1st quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 228,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 225,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,096,000 after buying an additional 212,277 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $140.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.31. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

