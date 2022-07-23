Round Table Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Round Table Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

VB opened at $186.54 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.17.

