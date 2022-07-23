Round Table Services LLC Buys 684 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $521,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 81,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 48,963 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $63.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $82.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.83 and a 200 day moving average of $70.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

