Round Table Services LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Round Table Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 170.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Towercrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 421,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average is $50.20. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

