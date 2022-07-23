Round Table Services LLC Acquires 32,754 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,754 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Round Table Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Round Table Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $36,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,823,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,503 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,013 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $251,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,903,000 after acquiring an additional 741,429 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $149.54 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.96 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.72.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

