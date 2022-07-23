ROCKI (ROCKI) Trading Up 18.8% This Week

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. ROCKI has a market cap of $305,423.17 and $133,224.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ROCKI has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. One ROCKI coin can now be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004482 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002150 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016552 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001839 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00032466 BTC.
ROCKI Profile
ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp. The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp. The official website for ROCKI is rocki.app.
