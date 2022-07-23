Reviewing Wayfair (NYSE:W) & Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR)

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) and Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wayfair and Hour Loop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayfair $13.71 billion 0.40 -$131.00 million ($4.57) -11.32 Hour Loop $62.79 million 1.68 $4.78 million N/A N/A

Hour Loop has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wayfair.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayfair -3.54% N/A -10.15% Hour Loop N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Wayfair and Hour Loop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Wayfair and Hour Loop, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayfair 9 7 7 0 1.91 Hour Loop 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wayfair currently has a consensus target price of $112.33, suggesting a potential upside of 117.07%. Given Wayfair’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wayfair is more favorable than Hour Loop.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.9% of Wayfair shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of Wayfair shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wayfair beats Hour Loop on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Hour Loop

(Get Rating)

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.