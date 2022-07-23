Reviewing PCS Edventures!.com (PCSV) and Its Rivals

PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Rating) is one of 76 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare PCS Edventures!.com to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PCS Edventures!.com and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PCS Edventures!.com $4.07 million $730,000.00 5.51 PCS Edventures!.com Competitors $496.48 million -$27.67 million 2.54

PCS Edventures!.com’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than PCS Edventures!.com. PCS Edventures!.com is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PCS Edventures!.com has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCS Edventures!.com’s competitors have a beta of 0.56, suggesting that their average share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

48.6% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of PCS Edventures!.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PCS Edventures!.com and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCS Edventures!.com 17.65% 1,853.40% 32.70% PCS Edventures!.com Competitors -0.52% 22.95% 0.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for PCS Edventures!.com and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCS Edventures!.com 0 0 0 0 N/A PCS Edventures!.com Competitors 152 787 1311 11 2.52

As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 35.73%. Given PCS Edventures!.com’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PCS Edventures!.com has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

PCS Edventures!.com beats its competitors on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About PCS Edventures!.com

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles. The company also provides PCS Digital Media Labs, which contains lesson plans, a hard cover mobile case, digital cameras, camcorders or voice recorders, accessories, and a teacher guide; and PCS Academy of Engineering Lab, a STEM based program that is designed for use in tech-ed programs and for various environments through 10 student modules, such as hardware, software, lab furniture, and curriculum. In addition, it offers PCS Edventures Robotics system, a platform that provides various robotics lab implementations to its RiQ robot kits for home users, as well as engages students in various areas, including computer programming, physics, math, and other topics; PCS Discover STEM Lab, a modular program that provides activities for afterschool facilitators in the areas of STEM; summer camp packages, which offer summer camp solutions for schools and afterschool programs; and Riot, a racing drone product. The company was formerly known as PCS Education Systems, Inc. and changed its name to PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. in March 2000. PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

