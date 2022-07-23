Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 764 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after buying an additional 5,454,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,622,000 after buying an additional 763,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,329,000 after buying an additional 585,018 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after buying an additional 1,634,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,712,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,677. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $169.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $149.48 and a one year high of $177.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.69 and a 200 day moving average of $168.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.