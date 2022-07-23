Redmond Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 193.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,712 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Energy Recovery worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,541,000. Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Energy Recovery

In related news, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ERII. StockNews.com began coverage on Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Energy Recovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

NASDAQ ERII opened at $20.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

See Also

