Redmond Asset Management LLC Purchases 21,315 Shares of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intrusion were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTZ stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. Intrusion Inc. has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $7.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $72.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Intrusion ( NASDAQ:INTZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 379.40% and a negative net margin of 261.11%. The company had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Intrusion from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

