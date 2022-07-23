Redmond Asset Management LLC Invests $1.42 Million in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 81,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xperi by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,347,000 after purchasing an additional 95,030 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Xperi by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,949,000 after purchasing an additional 332,657 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in Xperi by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,010,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,100,000 after purchasing an additional 92,616 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Xperi by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 714,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 49,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Xperi by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 599,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 203,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XPER shares. TheStreet raised Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Xperi Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $15.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.32. Xperi Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $21.92.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.43. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. On average, analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Xperi Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is -58.82%.

Insider Activity at Xperi

In related news, Director Laura Durr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $78,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,026.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xperi Profile

(Get Rating)

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

Featured Stories

