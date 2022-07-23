Redmond Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Heritage Commerce worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HTBK opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $679.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.00. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $12.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

Insider Activity at Heritage Commerce

In other Heritage Commerce news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $28,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,678.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $28,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,678.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $51,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,421.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on HTBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Heritage Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Heritage Commerce Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Further Reading

