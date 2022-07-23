Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $4.31 Million Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up about 1.3% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5,208.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of LSXMA opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average of $43.44. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.14. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $56.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 10.18%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.05 per share, with a total value of $26,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,875. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $116,280.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

