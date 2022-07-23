Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,106 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up about 1.0% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $8,895,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,272 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 2.7 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $175.14 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $140.33 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.93.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.14.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

