Redmond Asset Management LLC Buys 750 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,394 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of PROS worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in PROS by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in PROS by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in PROS during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in PROS during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRO shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PROS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

PROS Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE PRO opened at $25.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $44.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.49.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). PROS had a negative net margin of 34.23% and a negative return on equity of 781.16%. The firm had revenue of $66.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PROS

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $54,652.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,211.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

PROS Profile

(Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

