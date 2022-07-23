Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.65 Million

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $6.65 million and $20,459.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00004713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.87 or 0.00446302 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000177 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000868 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $518.61 or 0.02272062 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002027 BTC.
- Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.
- Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.76 or 0.00353828 BTC.
About Receive Access Ecosystem
Receive Access Ecosystem is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Receive Access Ecosystem is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org.
Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem
