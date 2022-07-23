REAL (REAL) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.97 Million

REAL (REAL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last week, REAL has traded flat against the US dollar. One REAL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular exchanges. REAL has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $282,110.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get REAL alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,877.32 or 1.00015176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

REAL Coin Profile

REAL is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official website is www.real.markets. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling REAL

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.