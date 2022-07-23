Rainicorn Market Capitalization Tops $12.40 Million (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $12.40 million and $288,071.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004478 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002142 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016706 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001842 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00032546 BTC.
Rainicorn Coin Profile
Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin.
Rainicorn Coin Trading
