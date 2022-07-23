Radio Caca (RACA) Trading Down 33.5% Over Last 7 Days

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 33.5% against the dollar. One Radio Caca coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $399.53 million and approximately $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00016366 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00032582 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

