Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.55-9.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.50-9.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.40 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DGX. Bank of America decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.25.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 2.7 %

DGX opened at $131.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.98 and a 200-day moving average of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $125.33 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 335,012 shares of company stock valued at $46,920,991. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.