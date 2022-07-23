Qubitica 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.00 (QBIT)

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Qubitica coin can now be bought for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Qubitica has traded flat against the dollar. Qubitica has a market cap of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qubitica alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.04 or 0.00438669 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000177 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000340 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000802 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $518.92 or 0.02321872 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.79 or 0.00348056 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

Qubitica (CRYPTO:QBIT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qubitica Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qubitica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qubitica and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.