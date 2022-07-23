Quark (QRK) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Quark has a market capitalization of $978,331.10 and $81,215.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Quark has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006812 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 280,723,577 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.