Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.09–$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. Qualtrics International also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.09)-$(0.07) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XM. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $33.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Shares of XM opened at $12.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.05. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $356.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.98 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 82.58% and a negative net margin of 91.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Qualtrics International by 61.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 61,835 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its position in Qualtrics International by 70.3% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 112,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 46,508 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $12,433,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Qualtrics International by 45.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $14,230,000.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

