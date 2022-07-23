Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.09)-$(0.07) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.422-1.426 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. Qualtrics International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.09–$0.07 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ XM opened at $12.23 on Friday. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05.
Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 82.58% and a negative net margin of 91.22%. The business had revenue of $356.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 45.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 41.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 290.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 13.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter.
Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.
