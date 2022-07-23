Pundi X Market Capitalization Reaches $1.78 Billion (NPXS)

Pundi X (NPXS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Pundi X has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pundi X has traded flat against the dollar. One Pundi X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,351.67 or 1.00015324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Pundi X Coin Profile

Pundi X (NPXS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix.

Pundi X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

