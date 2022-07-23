Pundi X Market Capitalization Reaches $1.78 Billion (NPXS)

Pundi X (NPXS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Pundi X has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pundi X has traded flat against the dollar. One Pundi X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,351.67 or 1.00015324 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006757 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003768 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Pundi X Coin Profile
Pundi X (NPXS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix.
Pundi X Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
