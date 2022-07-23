Prometeus 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.86 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for about $5.20 or 0.00025326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $85.60 million and $6.86 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

