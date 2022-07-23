Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Purchased by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGNY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 1,469.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 1,532.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Progyny

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $45,316.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,323.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $212,371.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 477,592 shares in the company, valued at $15,325,927.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $45,316.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,323.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,038 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.26. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Progyny had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $172.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.49 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

