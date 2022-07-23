Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Stock Holdings Cut by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Primis Financial comprises 1.9% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned about 1.68% of Primis Financial worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 386,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 356,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 4th quarter worth $5,037,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,809,000. Finally, Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,636,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primis Financial Price Performance

FRST opened at $13.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.87. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

Primis Financial ( NASDAQ:FRST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.06 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 6.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eric Alan Johnson acquired 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.78 per share, for a total transaction of $25,048.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,062 shares in the company, valued at $333,072.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,110 shares of company stock worth $159,606. Corporate insiders own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered Primis Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Primis Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

