PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.03.

PPG Industries Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE:PPG opened at $127.73 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.63 and a 200-day moving average of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank cut PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $169.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.39.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

