Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.4525 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

Portland General Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 63.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Portland General Electric to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.1%.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of POR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.21. 592,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,151. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average is $50.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $57.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.48 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dawn L. Farrell acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $194,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,499.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 359.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 17.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.