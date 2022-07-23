Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Announces Earnings Results

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $7.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.37 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Pool Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded up $6.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $363.11. 1,041,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.77. Pool has a 52-week low of $324.14 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $376.68 and its 200-day moving average is $423.35.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Insider Transactions at Pool

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Pool by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth about $754,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Pool by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pool from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $471.33.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

