Polkadex (PDEX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $274,919.00

Polkadex (PDEX) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last week, Polkadex has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00005795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadex has a market cap of $9.85 million and $274,919.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004391 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001574 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002138 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016222 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001817 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00032371 BTC.
Polkadex Profile
Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex.
