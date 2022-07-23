Platform Technology Partners Sells 9,440 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Platform Technology Partners lowered its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,440 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 29.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 57.9% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 236,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 86,809 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 13.3% in the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 54,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 12.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 180.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Petco Health and Wellness

In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $102,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $14.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WOOF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.90.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

