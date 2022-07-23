Platform Technology Partners Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 755 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Adobe were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $1,050,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Adobe by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $401.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.45. The stock has a market cap of $188.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.