Platform Technology Partners Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)

Platform Technology Partners cut its position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 68.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth $150,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $33.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Qualtrics International Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $49.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.90.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $356.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 91.22% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qualtrics International

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

