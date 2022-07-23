Plasma Finance (PPAY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,277.00

Plasma Finance (PPAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, Plasma Finance has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar. Plasma Finance has a market cap of $879,675.50 and $3,277.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plasma Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004450 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016652 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001833 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00032626 BTC.
Plasma Finance Profile
Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official message board is medium.com/plasmapay. Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Plasma Finance is plasma.finance.
Plasma Finance Coin Trading
