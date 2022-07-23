Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 12,307,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,803,000 after purchasing an additional 33,247 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Plains GP by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,015,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,273,000 after acquiring an additional 67,084 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Plains GP by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,707,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,592,000 after acquiring an additional 39,380 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Plains GP by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,972,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,002,000 after acquiring an additional 304,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Plains GP by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,573,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 552,370 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Price Performance

Shares of Plains GP stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,839,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,198. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 152.57 and a beta of 1.74. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $12.84.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.03%. Research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 1,242.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.06.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

