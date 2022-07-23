Phoneum (PHT) Price Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days

Phoneum (PHT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Phoneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phoneum has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Phoneum has a market cap of $43,661.46 and approximately $18.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phoneum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,095.63 or 0.99979553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Phoneum Coin Profile

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,282,763,654 coins. Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io. The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum.

Buying and Selling Phoneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.