Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Posts Earnings Results

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International updated its FY22 guidance to $5.90-6.05 EPS.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $95.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.04 and its 200 day moving average is $100.32.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

