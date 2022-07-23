PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 2.1 %

PYPL opened at $81.05 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.84.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.52.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

