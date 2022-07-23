Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives $35.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Pan American Silver stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $30.56. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $439.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,401,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,556,000 after buying an additional 1,475,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 75.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,002,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,681,000 after purchasing an additional 864,300 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth $17,718,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,729,000 after purchasing an additional 415,090 shares during the period. Finally, Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $9,988,000. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Featured Stories

